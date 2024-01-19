Wildlife attacks widen rift between residents and Forest officials in Wayanad

January 19, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

Recurring wildlife attacks and the alleged delay in providing compensation in a time-bound manner have widened the rift between Forest officials and residents on the forest fringes of Wayanad district, a major human-wildlife conflict hotspot in the country.

As many as four tigers were captured in the district in a year after they reportedly killed many head of livestock. Now, Forest officials have set up three more cages to capture two big cats that are on the prowl at Moodakolly near Vakery and Choorimala near Beenachi.

Earlier, people living on the fringes of the forest cooperated with Forest officials in capturing tigers since such incidents were very rare in the district. Many a time, the frontline Forest staff who reached the spot would face the ire of residents. But officials could manage such situations amicably after talking to people’s representatives and promising fair compensation for the loss.

But the situation had changed after the intervention of some organisations, said a senior Forest officer. Moreover, certain groups are misleading people. Even people’s representatives were misinterpreting the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority on capturing a problematic tiger through social media and newspapers, he said.

The official alleged that there were attempts to misguide the public by spreading rumours that the Forest department had deliberately released tigers in the Wayanad forest after translocating them from other regions.

Many a time, officials are forced to pay compensation by borrowing money from the Forest Development Agency owing to dearth of funds.

Wayanad District Collector Renu Raj said stringent action would be taken against those who tried to prevent Forest officials from discharging their duties.

According to the latest tiger census report, the Wayanad landscape harbours as many as 86 tigers, and half of them belong to the floating population from the adjacent Mudumalai tiger reserve in Tamil Nadu and Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves in Karnataka.

