Wildlife attacks in Palappilly: women’s panel promises action

Amidst the threats posed to lives and livelihoods of workers due to wildlife attacks in Palappilly estate area, Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Ravindran has said that necessary actions to mitigate the issue will be taken in collaboration with the Forest department as soon as possible.

She made this announcement during the inauguration of a public hearing organised by the commission here recently to address the issues faced by female workers in the estate’s plantation sector.

During the hearing, female workers in the tapping sector shared several issues faced by them. The commission assured that necessary actions will be taken to address these concerns. “Female workers in the Palappilly estate are facing numerous health issues, underscoring the need to organise medical camps every six months in the area.”

The commission’s recommendations include addressing the lack of essential medicines, ensuring access to drinking water, providing basic facilities, and timely pension benefits without delays upon retirement, Ms. Ravindran said.

Since last year, the commission has been conducting camps and public hearings to directly understand the challenges faced by women across various sectors of society. Based on these initiatives, detailed reports have been submitted to the government, and it is encouraging that the government has already taken steps on many of these recommendations, she said.

“The commission has also proposed an amendment to the Dowry Prohibition Act based on discussions held, which aims to grant additional powers to women protection officers and dowry prevention officers,” Ms. Ravindran said. She added that the functioning of Jagratha committees in local bodies has improved, enabling many complaints to be resolved at that level.

The public hearing was held at Kannattupadam Palappilly Government High School, and was chaired by commission member P. Kunjayisha. District panchayat president V.S. Prince was the chief guest.