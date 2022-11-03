Wildlife attacks: Congress to intensify agitations in Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) is preparing to intensify agitations seeking protection from recurring wildlife attacks in various parts of the district.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T. Siddique, MLA, and DCC president N.D. Appachan alleged that the government was a failure in protecting the lives and properties of public from wildlife attacks in the district.

Recurring wildlife attacks had increased considerably in the district during the past ten years. As many as 20 persons were killed and more than 100 were injured in wildlife attacks in a decade in the district, Mr. Appachan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of them were either tribal people or marginal farmers who were living in settlements adjacent to forests. More than 800 head of cattle were also killed in the attacks, he said .

Hundreds of houses were destroyed in wildlife attacks and thousands of farmers lost their crops in wild animal crop raids during the period. But the government was yet to adopt any positive steps to address the issues, he alleged.

Mr. Siddique said he had submitted many grievances to the government and held discussions with concerned Ministers but no steps were taken to address the issue. The government has also failed to disburse compensation for crop loss in wildlife attacks in the district since 2019, he alleged.

The organisation will take out a protest march to the office of the wildlife warden at Sulthan Bathery on Friday and stage a dharna in front of the office. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate the protest march at 11.30 a.m. on the day.