ADVERTISEMENT

Wildfire threat: fire watchers deployed around Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary

March 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Entry of public to reserve forest areas to be restricted; trekking squads, tourists to be brought under scanner; additional firelines created in farming areas

The Hindu Bureau

Fire watchers have been deployed in some of the most vulnerable areas around the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary with the soaring mercury level triggering wildfire threat.

The cooperation of Vana Samrakshana Samithi members and local residents too will be ensured for intensified vigil and speedy reporting of incidents.

According to Forest department officials, entry of the public to reserve forest areas will be restricted as part of the heightened vigil. Trekking squads and tourists will be brought under the scanner to avoid all possible chances of fire, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the instructions of the higher authorities, range officers have already reviewed safety measures in vulnerable areas. Additional firelines have been created in farming areas located close to the forest. Undergrowth and accumulated slush also have been cleared in many locations. 

Since poaching is a major suspected reason behind fire outbreaks, there will be regular patrol led by beat forest officers. Local residents have been asked to share information if they notice strangers entering the forest area. 

Controlled burning is also likely to be encouraged after range officers audit the situation. Officials said that preventive measures taken last year had been very successful. Similar arrangements are in place around the sanctuary, they added.

The alleged hunting of porcupines by Adivasi community using fire too will be brought under the scanner. A few years ago, there were many such suspected incidents around Mysore Mala near Mukkom that resulted in wildfire. 

Farmers have been advised to avoid large-scale burning of undergrowth without creating proper firebreaks and direct monitoring. Forest officials said that uncontrolled burning during the day could be highly destructive in hilly areas that are located close to the forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US