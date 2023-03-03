Wildfire threat: fire watchers deployed around Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary

March 03, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Fire watchers have been deployed in some of the most vulnerable areas around the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary with the soaring mercury level triggering wildfire threat.

The cooperation of Vana Samrakshana Samithi members and local residents too will be ensured for intensified vigil and speedy reporting of incidents.

According to Forest department officials, entry of the public to reserve forest areas will be restricted as part of the heightened vigil. Trekking squads and tourists will be brought under the scanner to avoid all possible chances of fire, they said.

On the instructions of the higher authorities, range officers have already reviewed safety measures in vulnerable areas. Additional firelines have been created in farming areas located close to the forest. Undergrowth and accumulated slush also have been cleared in many locations.

Since poaching is a major suspected reason behind fire outbreaks, there will be regular patrol led by beat forest officers. Local residents have been asked to share information if they notice strangers entering the forest area.

Controlled burning is also likely to be encouraged after range officers audit the situation. Officials said that preventive measures taken last year had been very successful. Similar arrangements are in place around the sanctuary, they added.

The alleged hunting of porcupines by Adivasi community using fire too will be brought under the scanner. A few years ago, there were many such suspected incidents around Mysore Mala near Mukkom that resulted in wildfire.

Farmers have been advised to avoid large-scale burning of undergrowth without creating proper firebreaks and direct monitoring. Forest officials said that uncontrolled burning during the day could be highly destructive in hilly areas that are located close to the forest.