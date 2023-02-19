ADVERTISEMENT

Wild tusker tries to attack ration shop

February 19, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah submits report to Munnar DFO

The Hindu Bureau

Wild tusker, Arikompan, near a ration shop at Chinnakkanal in Idukki. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wild rogue tusker, locally called Arikompan, tried to attack a ration shop at Chinnakkanal around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Saji Daniel, an employee at the ration shop, said the tusker tried to enter the premises of the ration shop. But after coming into contact with the solar fencing near the shop, the tusker retreated to a nearby banana plantation and destroyed it. The local residents chased the tusker away. According to Mr. Danilel, the tusker had attacked the shop last month and ate a sack of sugar.

According to officials, a seven-member special team from Wayanad led by Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah has recommended capturing the tusker. A senior Forest department official said that Mr. Zachariah had submitted his proposal to the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) on Sunday.

“The recommendation will be submitted to the High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests and then forwarded to the Chief Wildlife Warden for final order,” said the official.

