Wild tusker raids two shops at Munnar, disrupts traffic

January 23, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, raided two shops at Echo-Point, near Munnar, and disrupted traffic on Monday evening. According to residents, the tusker reached the spot, raided two roadside shops, and then moved back to the forest.

The tusker later returned and destroyed the shutter of a shop that stored pineapple and other fruits. When the tusker dragged the pineapple sacks out and started eating the fruits, the people made sounds and tried to chase it away. But the tusker charged at the people, who then ran away from the spot. The tusker later moved to the road and stood there, disrupting the traffic for over an hour and a half. Later, the tusker moved back to the forest.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said fruit stalls at the Munnar hill station attracted the tusker. “Pineapple is one of the main fruits at such roadside shops and the smell attracts the tusker. Officials should take steps to prevent the sale of pineapple and other fruits at roadside shops,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.