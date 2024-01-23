GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild tusker raids two shops at Munnar, disrupts traffic

January 23, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, raiding a shop at Echo-Point, near Munnar.

A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, raiding a shop at Echo-Point, near Munnar. | Photo Credit: (videograb)

A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, raided two shops at Echo-Point, near Munnar, and disrupted traffic on Monday evening. According to residents, the tusker reached the spot, raided two roadside shops, and then moved back to the forest.

The tusker later returned and destroyed the shutter of a shop that stored pineapple and other fruits. When the tusker dragged the pineapple sacks out and started eating the fruits, the people made sounds and tried to chase it away. But the tusker charged at the people, who then ran away from the spot. The tusker later moved to the road and stood there, disrupting the traffic for over an hour and a half. Later, the tusker moved back to the forest.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said fruit stalls at the Munnar hill station attracted the tusker. “Pineapple is one of the main fruits at such roadside shops and the smell attracts the tusker. Officials should take steps to prevent the sale of pineapple and other fruits at roadside shops,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.