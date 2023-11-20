Wild tusker Padayappa enters human habitation again in Devikulam

November 20, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

The wild tusker Padayappa again entered the Lockhart estate area, near Devikulam, in Munnar on Monday morning.

According to the natives, the tusker entered the factory division area of Lockhart estate around 6.30 a.m. and roamed around the cluster homes (Layams) of the estate workers in the area for over three hours. It did not attack homes.

After 9.30 a.m., the tusker moved back to the forest. The local people, however, demanded compensation for the agricultural loss caused by the tusker. On Sunday night, the tusker reached the ration shop in the area. When people noticed its presence around 11 p.m., the natives alerted Forest department officials and they chased the animal back to the forest.

Munnar Assistant Conservator Forests (ACF) Job J. Neriamparampil said that the Forest department team was closely monitoring the movements of the wild tusker. “The tusker did not attack anyone on Monday. Munnar and adjacent areas are its natural habitat. It does not seem to have any health issues,” said Mr Neriamparampil.

Meanwhile, according to sources, lack of funds is the major hurdle to addressing the human-elephant conflicts in Munnar. “If the Forest department provides timely compensation for agricultural damages caused by the animal, the natives will support the Forest department. But presently, there is no way to provide compensation,” said a source.

“Last week, a tiger killed three cows in the Silent Valley estate area near Munnar. The Forest department provided compensation from the Forest Development Agency (FDA) fund after the protest by local natives,” said the source.

