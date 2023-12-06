ADVERTISEMENT

Wild tusker Padayappa enters habitations in Munnar again

December 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Wild elephants near a parked car at Chokkanad, near Munnar, on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After an interval, a wild tusker locally known as Padayappa has entered human habitations in Munnar again.

According to local people, the tusker entered Workshop Club at Old Munnar on Monday night. The tusker had reached the habitations in Munnar nearly two weeks ago. It attacked a ration shop at Lakkad Bazaar, near Devikulam, on November 23.

After that, the animal had retreated and returned to Chokkanad Estate, near Munnar town, on Monday night.

Local people said a herd of about ten wild elephants was camping near Chokkanad Estate under Kanan Devan Tea Plantations.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said a Rapid Response Team of the Forest department was monitoring the herd.

The elephant herd surrounded a parked car near the estate on Monday evening. Wildlife photographer Hadlee Renjith and his two friends reached the area to take photos of the herd. They parked the vehicle near the plantation and moved to take pictures. The wild elephants did not attack the vehicle.

