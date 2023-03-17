ADVERTISEMENT

Wild tusker Padayappa disrupts traffic in Munnar

March 17, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Tusker Padayappa blocking the vehicles near Neymakkad at Munnar, Idukki, on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, disrupted traffic near Neymakkad, in Munnar on Thursday night. According to officials, Padayappa blocked the traffic for around 30 minutes at Neymakkad on the Munnar-Udumalpet National Highway around 10 p.m. Forest department officials said that the tusker arrived on the road in search of food. The tusker approached vehicles on the road but did not attack them. Later, it returned to the forest.

This is the third time the tusker disrupted the traffic on the Munnar- Udumalpet route near Neymakkad within a gap of 10 days. On March 7, Padayappa blocked a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and broke its windscreen near Neymakkad in Munnar.

On March 5 night, Padayappa blocked another KSRTC super-fast bus at Neymakkad estate, near Munnar, and broke its side-view mirror. “Normally wild elephants turn violent but Padayappa was calm and quiet and never attacked anyone,” said a Forest department source.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past several months the tusker has been an active presence in and around Munnar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US