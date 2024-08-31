GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wild tusker Murivalan Kompan injured in fight with Chakkakompan

Published - August 31, 2024 09:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Injured Murivalan Kompan at Chinnakkanal near Munnar on Saturday.

Injured Murivalan Kompan at Chinnakkanal near Munnar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Wild elephant Murivalan Kompan injured after a fight with another tusker Chakkakompan at Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, in Idukki.

According to Forests department officials, Chakkakompan attacked Murivalan Kompan at Chempakathozhu kudi, near Singukandam, in Chinnakkanal on August 21. “Over 15 injury marks were found on the back side of Murivalan Kompan. The left leg of the tusker was seriously wounded. The animal was found in a shola land at Vilakk, near Chinnakkanal, on Friday night,” said a department official.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said that the department has been monitoring Murivalan Kompan’s movements for the past several days. “A Forests department team, including veterinary surgeon Anuraj R., is camping in the area and providingtreatment to the tusker,” said the official.

Mr. Vegi said that the elephant was still in critical condition as it had suffered deep injuries. “Medicines, including antibiotics, are being provided to the elephant,” he said.

Fights between Chakkakompan and Murivalan Kompan are regularin Chinnakkanal. “Two months ago, Murivalan Kompan had moved to Mathikettan Shola land after a fight with Chakkakompan. The tusker shifted back to Chinnakkanal only recently,” said a department official.

Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran has formed a three-member team, including Dr. Anuraj, to treat the injured tusker. “Veterinary surgeons Arun Zachariah and Siby will reach the camp in Chinnakkanal on Sunday morning,” said a department official.

