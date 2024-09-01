GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wild tusker Murivalan Kompan dies

It had sustained serious injuries in a fight with another tusker Chakkakompan

Published - September 01, 2024 07:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A wild tusker, locally called Murivalan Kompan, died in a fight with another tusker, Chakkakompan, at Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, in Idukki. According to Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi, the tusker died around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to Forests department officials, Chakkakompan attacked Murivalan Kompan at Chempakathozhukudi, near Singukandam, at Chinnakkanal on August 21.

“The elephant was moving and eating till two days ago. It collapsed at Vilakk, near Chinnakkanal, on Friday. A Forest department team, led by forest veterinary surgeon Anuraj, had provided the animal treatment but it died on Sunday,” said the official.

Autopsy on Monday

According to the department officials, the elephant’s autopsy will be held on Monday by a team led by Arun Zacharia, Chief Veterinary Officer, Wayanad. Mr. Vegi said Chakkakompan had been in musth for the past several days, and it could have led to repeated attacks on Murivalan Kompan. “Over 15 wounds were found on Murivalan Kompan. Its left leg was seriously wounded,” officials said.

Forest officials said that fights between Chakkakompan and Murivalan Kompan were regular in Chinnakkanal. “Chakkakompan is around 25 years old and healthier, while Murivalan Kompan was over 45 years old. Two months ago, Murivalan Kompan had moved to Mathikettan Shola after a fight with Chakkakompan. The tusker shifted back to Chinnakkanal only recently,” said a department official.

According to department officials, after the death of Murivalan Kompan, Chakkakompan has become the only tusker in Chinnakkanal. The number of wild elephants in the region dropped to 19 after the death of Murivalan Kompan.

