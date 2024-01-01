Wild tusker hit by bus dies in Kerala

January 01, 2024 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - KALPETTA

A wild tusker aged around 10 succumbed on January 1 (Monday), near Kumizhi, under the Muthanga forest range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) to the injuries it had sustained when it was knocked down by a tourist bus on December 4.

The elephant was knocked down by the speeding bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka on the morning of December 4 while it was crossing the Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway 766, near Edathara, under the Sulthan Bathery forest range of the sanctuary.

The animal had sustained serious internal injuries on its shoulder, forelegs, and ribs, apart from outside wounds.

Sanctuary officials treated the tusker after tranquilising it on December 6.

A team of frontline forest staff closely monitored the injured elephant after the incident, warden Dinesh Kumar told The Hindu.

The extent of the internal injuries could be ascertained only after a necropsy, Mr. Kumar said.