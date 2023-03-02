HamberMenu
Wild tusker attacks two more houses in Idukki

Forest department has started operations to capture ‘Arikompan.’ Around 130 eucalyptus trees to be felled to make a kraal

March 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A house at 301 Colony in Idukki that was attacked by a wild tusker on Thursday.

A house at 301 Colony in Idukki that was attacked by a wild tusker on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild rogue tusker, locally called Arikompan, attacked two more houses at 301 Colony and Cement Palam, near Santhanpara, in Idukki on Thursday morning.

According to residents, the tusker attacked the house owned by Thottiyil Ammini, a resident of 301 Colony, around 1.30 a.m. Ms. Ammini and her daughter Saramma were at home. Noticing the presence of the tusker they alerted neighbours. The house was heavily damaged in the attack. The tusker also attacked the house of Mohanan at Cement Palam area, near Chinnakkanal. The tusker destroyed the door of the house.

According to residents, the tusker attacked 11 houses and two ration shops in Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats in two months.

Kraal to be made

Meanwhile, the Forest department has started operations to capture ‘Arikompan’. A senior Forest department official said that the special team from Wayanad had marked 130 eucalyptus trees near the Munnar Central Nursery to be felled for making a kraal for sheltering the elephant after capturing it.

“The felled trees will be shifted to the Kodanad elephant camp to make the kraal. The expert team from Wayanad will oversee the process. It is expected that the team led by Chief Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah will arrive in Munnar after March 10,” said the official.

The Chief Wildlife Warden issued an order on February 21 for darting the tusker. The order said Arikompan could be captured and radio-collared and relocated. The order followed a proposal by the High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Arun R.S.

