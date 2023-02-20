Wild tusker attacks house at 301 colony

February 20, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild rogue tusker, locally called Arikompan, attacked a house at 301 colony, near Chinnakkanal, on Monday morning.

According to residents, the tusker attacked the house of Emili Njanamuthu around 4 a.m. on Monday. Upon hearing the tusker hitting the wall, the woman ran away from the house. The residents chased the tusker away. Ms. Njanamuthu said the house suffered damages in the attack.

Compensation

A Forest department official said the department would sanction compensation to the woman.

However, the repeated attacks by the tusker give sleepless nights to the people in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal grama panchayats in Idukki.

The tusker on Sunday night tried to attack a ration shop at Chinnakkanal and destroyed a banana plantation.

Meanwhile, the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) submitted his proposal on capturing the tusker to the High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF). CCF Arun R.S. said he would forward the proposal to the Chief Wildlife Warden.

A senior Forest department official said the department would take further steps after getting the final order from the Chief Wildlife Warden.

“The residents of 301 colony in Chinnakkanal are demanding that solar fencing be installed around the colony to prevent man-elephant conflict. But as 301 colony is now a major habitat of elephants, the animals would turn violent if we installed solar fencing there,” said the official.