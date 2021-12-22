Wild pig attack | Sixty-year-old man succumbed to injuries

The incident has taken place at a time when the Kerala government had approached the Central government to temporarily allow the hunting of wild pigs following increasing threat to life and destruction of crops.

A 60-year-old man who was undergoing treatment following a wild pig attack succumbed to his injuries, on Wednesday.

K. U. John, 60, a resident of Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod died while undergoing treatment at Mangaluru. The deceased was severely injured in a wild pig attack on November 1 when he was called to Shiju’s house at Athikkadavu in Balal village to shoot down the pig, which was not leaving the compound and was engaged by the dog.

The deceased had a forest license and licensed gun to shoot the wild pigs. John, who arrived at 5.30 a.m., shot the pig. But the aggressive animal did not fall to the ground and attacked the victim before the second shot was fired.

He was critically injured, has been undergoing treatment in Mangalore for more than a month.

The incident has taken place at a time when the Kerala government had approached the Central government to temporarily allow the hunting of wild pigs following increasing threat to life and destruction of crops.

However, Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav denied permission to allow the hunting of wild pigs.

Forest officials and those with gun licenses, with the permission of the Forest Department, now have the legal right to shoot wild pigs.