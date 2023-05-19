Wild gaur triggers panic at Chalakudy

May 19, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Thrissur

A wild gaur triggered panic at Vettukadavu, near Chalakudy, on Friday. The gaur was first found near the Vettukadavu bridge. Later, it moved to a nearby compound. Local residents, along with forest officers, were attempting to drive it back to the forests.

According to local residents, the gaur, which had strayed into the Melur-Koratty area a year ago, was driven back into the forests after tranquilising it.

Residents in the area said they were scared to venture out of their houses in the backdrop of deaths in gaur attacks in Kottayam and Kollam.