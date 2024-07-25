ADVERTISEMENT

Wild gaur on the loose in suburbs of Kerala capital tranquilised, Forest officials to translocate animal

Updated - July 25, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 03:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Presence of the wild animal sparked panic in the region after it entered human habitations from Palode forest area on July 23 evening

The Hindu Bureau

The wild gaur that sparked panic among residents in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest officials on July 25 tranquilised a wild gaur that caused concern among residents in the suburbs of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, specifically Pothencode and Andoorkonam grama panchayats, for close to two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of the wild animal sparked panic in the region after it entered human habitations from the Palode forest area on July 23 evening. It was first spotted several kilometres away near the Technocity campus (or Technopark Phase IV), the State-developed IT park that houses the Digital University Kerala (DUK) along with several IT firms and other institutions. The animal is suspected to have gone astray from its herd.

The wild gaur that sparked panic in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The gaur traversed a long distance throughout on July 24 to cross areas, including Mohanapuram and Manikkal, as it entered Pothencode grama panchayat late in the day. While it remained elusive during the late hours, the animal was spotted near a water theme park at Manikkal early on July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darted twice

Following several hours of surveillance, the wild animal was finally darted twice as it reached a dense plantation at Pirappancode. It made a futile attempt to flee by scaling a compound wall before losing consciousness.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Forest department has commenced steps to translocate the animal after assessing its health, official sources said.

Preventing wildlife incursions

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, who convened a meeting of senior officials, said the route of the animal will be traced to find the “entry point” to prevent further wildlife incursions into human inhabitations.

Besides, early warning and surveillance systems will be enhanced in the vicinity of the Technocity and other IT campuses that adjoin forest areas, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US