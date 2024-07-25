Wild gaur on the loose in suburbs of Kerala capital tranquilised, Forest officials to translocate animal

Forest officials on July 25 tranquilised a wild gaur that caused concern among residents in the suburbs of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, specifically Pothencode and Andoorkonam grama panchayats, for close to two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of the wild animal sparked panic in the region after it entered human habitations from the Palode forest area on July 23 evening. It was first spotted several kilometres away near the Technocity campus (or Technopark Phase IV), the State-developed IT park that houses the Digital University Kerala (DUK) along with several IT firms and other institutions. The animal is suspected to have gone astray from its herd.

The wild gaur that sparked panic in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The gaur traversed a long distance throughout on July 24 to cross areas, including Mohanapuram and Manikkal, as it entered Pothencode grama panchayat late in the day. While it remained elusive during the late hours, the animal was spotted near a water theme park at Manikkal early on July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darted twice

Following several hours of surveillance, the wild animal was finally darted twice as it reached a dense plantation at Pirappancode. It made a futile attempt to flee by scaling a compound wall before losing consciousness.

The Forest department has commenced steps to translocate the animal after assessing its health, official sources said.

Preventing wildlife incursions

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, who convened a meeting of senior officials, said the route of the animal will be traced to find the “entry point” to prevent further wildlife incursions into human inhabitations.

Besides, early warning and surveillance systems will be enhanced in the vicinity of the Technocity and other IT campuses that adjoin forest areas, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.