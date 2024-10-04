Wild gaur falls into disused well at Vithura

Officials of the Forest department and the Fire and Rescue Services rescued a wild gaur which fell into a disused well near Vithura in the district on Friday.

The incident was reported in the Paruthipally Forest range. The animal was discovered in the 15-foot-deep well by a local resident. Initial attempts to rescue the wild gaur, which was in a weakened state, by demolishing one side of the well did not work. Later, a safety belt was attached to the animal and it was lifted out using an excavator, according to the officials of the fire and rescue station, Vithura. The animal was shifted to a truck and transferred to a Forest department facility for treatment, they said. The privately-owned plot is close to the forest and it is assumed that the guar strayed into the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.