Wild gaur falls into disused well at Vithura

Published - October 04, 2024 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Forest department and the Fire and Rescue Services rescued a wild gaur which fell into a disused well near Vithura in the district on Friday.

The incident was reported in the Paruthipally Forest range. The animal was discovered in the 15-foot-deep well by a local resident. Initial attempts to rescue the wild gaur, which was in a weakened state, by demolishing one side of the well did not work. Later, a safety belt was attached to the animal and it was lifted out using an excavator, according to the officials of the fire and rescue station, Vithura. The animal was shifted to a truck and transferred to a Forest department facility for treatment, they said. The privately-owned plot is close to the forest and it is assumed that the guar strayed into the area.

