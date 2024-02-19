wild gaur enters Munnar town

February 19, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild gaur entered a human habitatation at Munnar town in Idukki on Sunday night, creating panic among tourists and residents.

According to local residents, the wild gaur entered the Botanical Garden near Devikulam in Munnar around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday. The animal was also spotted on the premises of St. Mary Orthodox Church and later, at the CSI church area in Old Munnar. The animal reached the town via the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. After roaming the town for a few hours, the animal moved back to the forest.

A Forest department official said that wild animals, including gaur and elephants, usually make their way to the shola forests near the CSI Church at Old Munnar, without foraying into the town. “It was suspected that the animal accidentally entered the town,” said the official.

However, Sojan G., coordinator of My Munnar Movement, said that the officials should immediately prevent wild animals from entering Munnar town. “The animal has been camping near the town area for several days. Last week, a wild gaur entered the premises of Nallathani around 5 p.m. The forest officials should take steps to chase the animals back to the deep forest,” said Mr Sojan.

A single-tusk wild elephant ventured into Munnar town in Idukki on the night of February 12 and damaged a parked vehicle.