Wild gaur enters Munnar town; narrow escape for shop owner, tourists

A wild gaur entered Munnar town in Idukki on Monday (November 18, 2024) evening, creating panic among tourists and merchants.

According to local residents, the wild gaur arrived from the High Range Hospital road near the Nallathanni Bridge area around 5.30 p.m.

Sojan G., coordinator of My Munnar Movement, said the animal tried to enter a spice shop owned by Jafar Sadhik and the shop owner immediately downed the shutters. “When the incident occurred, many tourists were inside the shop, and the shop owner and the tourists had a narrow escape,” said Mr. Sojan.

People said the animal roamed the town for around an hour, before the Forest department officials chased it away.

Two injured in gaur attacks

On Sunday (November 17, 2024), a 47-year-old tea plantation worker was seriously injured in an attack by a wild gaur at Munnar.

On Monday (November 17, 2024), a 53-year-old tea plantation worker was injured in an attack by a wild gaur. The injured has been identified as Shilamparasi, a resident of the Mattuppetty division under the AVT plantations at Arnakkal near Peerumade. She was initially admitted to the Peerumade taluk hospital and has been shifted to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

According to residents, the woman was working in a tea plantation when the wild animal attacked her.