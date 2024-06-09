ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephants raid grocery shop in Munnar

Published - June 09, 2024 07:43 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant herd attacking a grocery shop at Chokkanad, near Munnar, in Idukki on Saturday night.

A small grocery shop at Chokkanad estate under Kanan Devan Hills Plantation, around four km from Munnar town in Idukki district, is a major attraction for wild elephants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, wild elephants have raided the shop over twenty times in recent times.

On Saturday night a herd of six wild elephants raided the shop on Saturday night, according to the shop owner, K.P. Punayavel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ One of the tuskers destroyed the shop window and took a bundle of soap powder sachets. The animal left the sachets on the road,” said Mr Punyavel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The shop had been attacked by wild elephants over 20 times from 2008 onwards. We installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the grocery shop three years ago,” he said.

“When we noticed the presence of a wild elephant herd, we raised a sound, and local residents also reached the spot and chased away the wild elephants,” he said.

Mr. Punyavel said that over the years, wild elephants destroyed lakhs worth of grocery items from his shop, but he did not get any compensation from the Forest department.”

According to forest department officials, the Rapid Response Team(RRT) inspected the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US