Wild elephants raid grocery shop in Munnar

A small grocery shop at Chokkanad estate under Kanan Devan Hills Plantation, around four km from Munnar town in Idukki district, is a major attraction for wild elephants.

Interestingly, wild elephants have raided the shop over twenty times in recent times.

On Saturday night a herd of six wild elephants raided the shop on Saturday night, according to the shop owner, K.P. Punayavel.

“ One of the tuskers destroyed the shop window and took a bundle of soap powder sachets. The animal left the sachets on the road,” said Mr Punyavel.

“The shop had been attacked by wild elephants over 20 times from 2008 onwards. We installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the grocery shop three years ago,” he said.

“When we noticed the presence of a wild elephant herd, we raised a sound, and local residents also reached the spot and chased away the wild elephants,” he said.

Mr. Punyavel said that over the years, wild elephants destroyed lakhs worth of grocery items from his shop, but he did not get any compensation from the Forest department.”

According to forest department officials, the Rapid Response Team(RRT) inspected the area.

