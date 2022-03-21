Kerala

Wild elephants destroy shop, crops at Palappilly

A herd of 30-odd of wild elephants camping at Palappilly.

A herd of 30-odd of wild elephants camping at Palappilly. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A herd of 30-odd elephants strayed into human-inhabited areas in Palappilly here on Monday creating panic. The herd destroyed a fish shop in the area apart from standing crops near Kuttippalam. The elephants are camping in the area even during daytime.

Wild elephants had strayed into residential areas at Palappilly a few months ago too. This time they strayed into an area inhabited by rubber tappers. Later, the animals moved to a rubber estate in the area.

Though the forest authorities tried for hours, the elephant herd refused to go into the forest. 


