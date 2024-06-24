ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephants camp inside school, destroy property in Idukki

Updated - June 24, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 09:05 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The entrance gate of St. Joseph LP school at Keezhanthur near Kanthalloor in Marayur, which was destroyed by wild elephants. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Wild elephants raided the premises of St. Joseph Lower Primary School Keezhanthur near Kanthallur in Marayur in Idukki on Sunday night destroying the entrance gate and the vegetable farms here. While the school authorities said two tuskers entered the school compound officials said that the tuskers went away from the area only on Monday morning after camping there overnight.

The wild elephants were camping on the farmlands and the premises of the school which is located on the Marayur-Kanthallur road. This, local residents alleged, led to panic among local farmers preventing them from engaging in farm work. People travelling to Marayur town also refrained from taking the road.

Local natives have come out against the Forest department for its failure in preventing wild elephants raiding the Kanthallur panchayat.

