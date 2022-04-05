Wild elephants destroy crops at Kanthalloor

April 05, 2022 19:39 IST

Second such incident in recent times, say residents

Wild elephants destroyed crops in the Vettukadu area of Kanthallur in Idukki district on Monday night. Local residents said this was the second such incident in recent times when wild animals destroyed crops in the cool-season vegetable cultivation area.

Anish of Umanagar at Pius Nagar said his crops, including pepper, areca nut and plantain, were destroyed. The elephants reached the area at night and ate the planation and other crops. The pachyderms also destroyed the fence and attacked other animals, including peacocks, wild deer, wild boar and wild gaur, that entered the area, he said.

Vegetable crops at Adivayal, near Vettukadu, were also destroyed by wild animals. Once wild elephants destroy fences, other animals enter the area. At Adivayal, the crops, fruits and vegetables destroyed included strawberry, beans and garlic.

Farmers have started the first cultivation of vegetables at Kanthalloor and Vattavada in the district ahead of the Onam season.