Wild elephants destroy 4 houses

A house destroyed by a herd of wild elephants at Shoolapparakudy, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki district on Saturday night.

IDUKKI

22 August 2021 22:48 IST

Herd returns to Tamil Nadu forest area after the rampage

Four houses were destroyed in a wild elephant attack at Shoolapparakudy, near Nedumkandam, on Saturday night.

The herd consisting of two calves and female elephants reached the settlement around 5 p.m. and attacked the houses by night. However, everyone from the houses escaped unhurt.

The families were later shifted to nearby houses, sources said.

The wild elephant herd returned to the Tamil Nadu forest area by 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials of the Forest Department are camping in the area.

Wild elephants also attacked houses at Mannakudy settlement area of Mankuthimedu on Sunday.