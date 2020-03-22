Wild elephants create panic

The straying of wild elephants on to the Konni-Thannithode-Chittar Road in the hilly tracts of the district bordering the forests even in day time has left the villagers as well as the passengers panicky.

There were instances of two-wheeler riders making a narrow escape from these pachyderms on the road during the past one week.

According to reports received here on Sunday, wild elephants were spotted near Mundommoozhy Model Forest Station building under construction near Elavumkal, and at Peruvalley.

The Forest Department has erected caution boards at Elimullumplackal and Mundommozhy warning the passerby on the wild elephant threat in the area.

The lean vehicular traffic on this road in the wake of the ongoing anti-COVID-19 campaign in the district too might have contributed to the recent straying of wild elephants into this reach of human habitation, a villager said.

Experts say the water scarcity in the forest interiors has been leading to frequent straying of wild animals into human habitations along the forest fringes.

With the drying up of water sources in the scorching summer, instances of wild animals straying into villages is on the rise in many parts of the district.

The changes taking place in the forest eco system owing to climate change and excessive human intervention, were also identified as factors leading to straying of wild animals into human habitation where they could get cattle and dog as easy prey.