Wild elephants continue to trigger panic in Idukki

January 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Idukki

Wild elephants continue to stray into human settlements, wreaking havoc in many pockets of Idukki.

A herd of jumbos that was found roaming on estates partially damaged a house at BL Ram village in Devikulam taluk in the early hours of Saturday, wildlife officials said.

The elephants remained on one of the estates for hours on Friday. Despite several efforts of forest officials to chase them away, the animals did not make their way back to the forest, a wildlife official said.

“The house was partially damaged. But no one suffered any injury. We drove the herd away from that estate on Friday, but the elephants are yet to go back to the forest. We have limitations to drive them directly to the forest,” a wildlife official told PTI.