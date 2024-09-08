Wild elephants causing panic among residents in Kanthallur

Wild elephants are causing panic among residents in Kanthallur village near Marayur, Idukki.

On Sunday night, a wild elephant entered the compound of a resort at Kanthallur town, causing large-scale damage. The resort owner called forest officials, and it resulted in heated exchange between him and the officials which went viral on social media.

In the audio, the resort owner can be heard saying he is an ex-army officer and would burn down the forest office if the officials failed to reach the spot and chased away the tusker. However, the official is heard saying that here was no diesel in the vehicle to reach the spot

The resort owner Prathesh M. said a wild elephant reached the compound around 3 a.m. The animal destroyed the gate and entered the resort. The tusker destroyed the crops, including carrots, cabbage, and bananas in the resort’s premises. “

“ I chased the animal away from the compound around 5 am. A security personnel narrowly escaped from its path. When contacted, we received a negative reply from Forest department officials. The forest team reached the spot around 7 a.m.,” he said.

Residents blocked the forest department officials inside the resort compound on Sunday for around two hours, demanding immediate action to prevent wild elephant attacks

On Friday morning, a wild elephant ventured into the town of Kanthallur, triggering panic across the village. The elephant roamed in the village for nearly an hour.

Kanthallur panchayat president P.T. Thankachan said that wild elephants have been roaming the villages of Kanthallur panchayat for the past six months.

“We suspect the Forest Department plans to evict people from the village without chasing away wild elephants, he alleged.

Meanwhile Forest department officials said that they will take steps to chase away the wild elephants from farmlands.

