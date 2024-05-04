Wild elephant wreaks havoc in Aralam farm rehabilitation area in Kerala’s Kannur; three injured

May 04, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - KANNUR

A wild elephant wreaked havoc in the Aralam farm rehabilitation area, causing significant damage to a residential property and injuring three persons.

On Thursday night, a wild elephant descended upon Anamukku in Block 10 of the farm and violently destroyed kitchen of Rama’s house.

The elephant’s rampage resulted in collapse of the kitchen wall, causing injuries to three persons. The rapid response team (RRT) swiftly transported the injured to hospital for urgent medical attention.

The RRT intervened at various locations, including Janaki’s house in Block 7, Binsu’s house in Block 10, and the house of Ratheesh and Umesh in Block 13, to deter the elephant. Despite their efforts to drive the elephants back to the forest, residents remain concerned, fearing further incursions.

The situation has sparked renewed calls for action to tackle the menace posed by wild elephants entering the rehabilitation area. Elephants are breaking through the walls and solar fencing around the forest fringes. The villagers are demanding the immediate eviction of the elephants from the farms and rehabilitation area.

Earlier, discussions among key stakeholders, including the Divisional Forest Officer and political representatives, led to a decision to pursue measures to deter the elephants in the area. However, there has been little respite for the residents.

