Wild elephant tramples tribesperson to death at Aralam

March 17, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KANNUR

A 43-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside the Aralam farm on Friday afternoon.

Raghu, who had gone to collect firewood was killed by the elephant, which came out of thick vegetation inside the tribal settlement area adjoining the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary.

The incident took place in the 10th block of the farm around 2.30 p.m. The body was taken to the Kannur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Since 2014, as many as 14 lives have been lost to wild animal attacks in the Aralam farm.

Despite assurances from people’s representatives and the government, tribespersons in the Aralam farm still have little respite from wild animal attacks.

According to Divisional Forest Officer P. Karthick, forest officials had warned people of the presence of a wild elephant in the Wayanadankadu area.