Wild tusker tramples Tamil Nadu tourist to death in Idukki

A 52-year-old tourist, a Tamil Nadu native, was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Chinnar, along the Munnar-Udumalpet interstate highway on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Puthukkotai resident Akbar Ali. According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 pm.

Incident

Ali and two of his friends were on their way to Marayoor from Tamil Nadu through Munnar-Udumalpet National highway by car. A tusker was on the road when they reached Chinnar-Marayoor route near Alampetti area. On noticing the presence of the pachyderm on the road, Ali got out of the vehicle and approached the animal. A truck driver stopped the vehicle nearby and sounded horn. Suddenly, the wild elephant charged at Ali and trampled him. Ali died on the spot. The body was shifted to Marayoor government hospital. According to the police, the autopsy will be held at Adimali taluk hospital.

Wildlife warden’s statement

Munnar wildlife warden S.V. Vinod said that the presence of wild animals including elephants was common during night hours on Marayoor-Chinnar stretch. “The tusker was standing by the road and did not appear inclined to move back to the forest. While other vehicles stopped on the road when the presence of the animal was noticed, this tourist walked to the elephant which seemed to have provoked it,“ said Mr. Vinod.

The deceased man is said to have been under the influence of alcohol. Moreover, as he was approaching the elephant, someone travelling in another vehicle attempted to click a picture of the elephant. These seemed to have provoked the animal.