Wild elephant tramples 45-year-old tribal to death at Aralam in Kannur

Residents protest demanding solution to growing man-animal conflicts

A 45-year-old tribal was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Aralam here on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Damu, a resident of the 7th block of Aralam farm.

Damu was attacked by the jumbo when had gone to cut cane. As many as 10 people have been killed by elephants at Aralam in the past few years.

The incident created tension in the area as local residents initially refused to release the body. They staged a protest demanding solution to the growing man-animal conflicts in the region. The body was released in the evening only after the Additional District Magistrate, the Subcollector and other officials assured them to meet their demands, including immediate payment of compensation, clearing of vegetation on vacant lands and driving the elephants back into the forests.

On Wednesday, wild elephants damaged a two-wheeler belonging to a security employee of the Aralam farm. Similarly, wild animals had destroyed several crops, including bananas plantations, at Payavoor.

Forest officials had been trying to drive the elephants back into the forests. Officials from the Revenue department, the divisional forest office and forest rangers from the Aralam wildlife sanctuary had been stationed there.

Kannur District Forest Officer P. Karthick said the elephants had been venturing into the 7th block as the area has thick vegetation. This is a rehabilitation area allotted for tribals from Wayanad. However, it has not been occupied and the thick vegetation, which has grown over the years, has become a safe haven for elephants.

Mr. Karthick said heavy rain has further made efforts to drive the elephants away difficult. The pachyderms were likely to return despite the efforts, he added.