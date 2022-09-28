Kerala

Wild elephant tramples 37-year-old tribal to death in Kannur

The elephant menace continues to haunt the rehabilitated tribals settled on Aralam farm. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A 37-year-old tribal has been trampled to death by a wild elephant at the Aralam farm in Kannur on Tuesday night.

It is the third death on the farm during the last three months. So far, 13 people have been killed on the farm by the elephant.

The deceased has been identified as Vasu, belonging to the Paniya tribal community. He was returning back from the house of his sister. The incident took place at the 9th block of the farm at about 9.30 p.m. He was severely injured and was on the road after being trampled by the elephant

The Rapid Response Team of the forest department took the victim to the Peravoor Taluk hospital. However, he failed to respond to the treatment.

The elephant menace continues to haunt the rehabilitated tribals settled on the farm. Despite assurance and several actions were planned by the authorities and government, the problem continues.


