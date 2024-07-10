GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild elephant that got stuck in Mullaperiyar dam canal in Thekkady rescued

Once the water release through the canal was stopped, the wild elephant swam back into the dam and the forest

Published - July 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A wild elephant that got stuck near the Mullaperiyar dam shutter near Thekkady on July 10.

A wild elephant that got stuck near the Mullaperiyar dam shutter near Thekkady on July 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrrangement

A wild elephant was found stuck near the Mullaperiyar dam shutter in the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), near Thekkady, on July 10 morning. Later, the Forest department officials rescued it.

According to the officials, an elephant got stuck at an iron grill in front of a tunnel through which water is taken from the Mullaperiyar dam to Tamil Nadu. It is suspected that the animal was trapped in the canal on Tuesday night and as Tamil Nadu released 1,200 cusecs of water from the dam through the canal, it got washed towards the dam shutter.

Thekkady range officer K.E. Siby said it was suspected that the animal was washed into the channel while trying to cross the canal. “Under the pressure of the water, the animal was swept towards the head sluice. Once we knew about it, we alerted the Mullaperiyar dam officials in Thekkady and they stopped the release of water through the canal. Once the water release stopped, the elephant swam back towards the dam and safely into the forest. The elephant swam nearly 150 m through the canal,” said Mr. Siby.

“The elephant is around 40 years old. Normally, wild elephants cross the canal, and it might have been washed away by the strong current,” said Mr. Siby.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.