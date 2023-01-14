ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant swims across reservoir, triggers panic at tourist site

January 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - IDUKKI

Chakkakompan, thus named for plucking jackfruit from trees, triggers panic at Anayirangal, a hydel tourism site near Munnar.

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant named Chakkakompan triggered panic among tourists at Anayirangal, a hydel tourism site near Munnar. According to Forest department officials, the tusker swam across the Anayirangal reservoir from Chinnakkanal to reach the hydel tourism location around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and destroyed a coracle bench and other equipment. Upon noticing the tusker, tourists fled the spot. A Forest department official said solar fencing in the area helped prevent the elephant from getting close to the tourists.

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi said forest watchers on the spot drove the tusker back to a safe area. “The tusker had accidentally arrived in the hydel tourism area,” said Mr. Vegi.  According to Forest department officials, the tusker regularly plucked jackfruits from human habitations, and hence people named it Chakkakompan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US