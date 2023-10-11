HamberMenu
Wild elephant roams Ulikkal town in Kannur district of Kerala sparking panic

Local residents say the elephant entered the area in the dead of the night and has since stationed itself at the rear of a market near Ulikkal town

October 11, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab shows the wild elephant which strayed into a densely populated area at Ulikkal town in Kannur on October 11, 2023.

A video grab shows the wild elephant which strayed into a densely populated area at Ulikkal town in Kannur on October 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wild elephant ventured into a heavily populated area of Ulikkal in Kannur district of Kerala, triggering panic across the town on October 11.

Local residents said the elephant entered the area in the dead of the night and has since stationed itself at the rear of a market near Ulikkal town. The situation presents a big challenge as the animal is almost 10 km from the forest boundary. Forest department officials have been mobilised to the scene.

Authorities said immediate measures were being taken to ensure the safety of the local populace. The residents are calling for tranquilisation or prompt relocation of the wild elephant back to the forests.

The Ulikkal panchayat president has issued instructions to travellers to avoid the town. In the morning, the elephant was spotted near a cashew plantation adjacent to the Krishi Bhavan before it moved near the market.

As a precautionary measure, shops at Ullikal have been ordered to close and holiday has been declared for anganwadis and schools at nearby Vayathur village. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) works have been suspended in wards 9 to 14 of Ulikkal as a precautionary measure.

