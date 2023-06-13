HamberMenu
Wild elephant menace: Forest dept. to form special RRT for Murinjapuzha section

To prevent the entry of wild elephants into human habitations from Mathampa to Peerumade areas in Idukki

June 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department will form a special rapid response team (RRT) under the Kottayam forest division to address the wild elephant menace under the Murinjapuzha forest section in Idukki.

Kottayam divisional forest officer (DFO) N. Rajesh said on Tuesday that the special RRT team would be formed under the Murinjapuzha forest section soon to prevent the entry of wild elephants into human habitations from Mathampa to Peerumade areas in Idukki. “Forming a full-time RRT under the Murinjapuzha forest section is the only possible way to prevent wild animal attacks under the section. A proposal has already been submitted to the Chief Wildlife Warden in this regard,” said Mr. Rajesh.

“In addition, a proposal has been submitted seeking National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) funds for fixing a 10-km-long hanging solar fencing under the Murinjapuzha forest section. The hanging solar fencing will help prevent entry of wild elephants from the border forests to human habitations,” said Mr. Rajesh.

Meanwhile, the Forest department chased a wild elephant herd back to the forests after six days from human habitation at Peerumade on Monday night. According to local residents, the herd, including two cow elephants and a tusker, had entered agricultural fields and nearby localities last Wednesday. The herd destroyed many farmlands and camped near the government guest house and the Technical Higher Secondary School at Peerumade.

Mr. Rajesh said that after a long effort, the RRT members chased the jumbos back to the forest. “The RRT members will continue monitoring the area to prevent the entry of wild elephants into human habitations,” said the official.

According to officials, the herd camped at a main human habitation along the Kuttikkanam-Peerumade Civil Station road where government quarters, a guest house, a court, and a treasury are located.

