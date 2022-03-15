Wild elephant kills woman in Thrissur

One more person was killed in wild elephant attack in Thrissur district.

A woman who went to collect herbal medicine from the forest was trampled to death by an elephant at Chakkapparakunnu, near Mandamangalam, on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ramani, 62, of Olari. Two other women escaped with minor injuries.

The tusker was along with a herd, including an elephant calf, the escaped women said. When the women tried to ran away, the elephant attacked Ramani.