Wild elephant injured in clash with another tusker

Another clash between wild elephants was reported from Idukki on Tuesday.

Forest officials said wild tusker Ottakompan gored another wild elephant Padayappa in Munnar in the morning. They said the elephants were seen fighting around 9 a.m. at Nayamakkad, near Munnar. During the fight, Ottakompan gored the hindquarters of tusker Padayappa.

Munnar Range Officer S. Biju said a team of the Forest department monitored Padayappa and no major injuries were found. “On noticing the clash between elephants, rapid response team (RRT) members reached the spot and chased away the animals to different locations. However, both the tuskers were found camping in a shola land near the Eravikulam National Park by evening. The RRT is monitoring movements of the animals,” he said.

A senior officer said the department would closely monitor Padayappa. “If needed, we will treat the tusker,” he said.

On Sunday, a wild tusker, locally called Murivalan Kompan, died in a fight with another tusker, Chakkakompan, at Chinnakkanal, near Munnar.