ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant herd raids ration shop in Munnar

October 16, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

At Lockhart Estate under Harrisons Malayalam Limited at Devikulam

The Hindu Bureau

A ration shop at Lockhart Estate, near Devikulam, in Idukki that came under attack by a wild elephant herd on Monday morning. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A herd of six wild elephants partially destroyed a ration shop on Lockhart Estate under Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) at Devikulam, near Munnar, on Monday morning.

According to Forest department officials, the herd, including a calf, raided the ration shop around 4 a.m. Wild elephants partially destroyed the shop and tried to eat rice.

According to local residents, the shop came under attack from wild elephants seven times over the years. “On Monday morning, the herd destroyed the ration shop and the calf entered it. The Forest department should fix solar fencing around the ration shop to protect it from further attacks,” said a resident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Job J. Neriamparampil said the Rapid Response Team (RRT) and forest watchers reached the spot immediately and chased away the wild elephants. “The herd is camping near the Lockhart Estate ground, near Devikulam, and the watchers are closely monitoring their movements,” said Mr. Neriamparampil.

On September 15, a wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, attacked the same ration shop and destroyed three sacks of rice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US