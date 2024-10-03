Wild elephant found electrocuted in Idukki

A wild tusker was found electrocuted on a private land at Idakkadavu within the Kanthallur range of the Marayur forest division, on Thursday around 4 p.m.

According to Marayur Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) P.J. Shuhaib, the tusker was around 13 years old. The animal reportedly died after coming into contact with a solar line that was connected to a live Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power line on a nearby farmland.

“The elephant’s post-mortem examination will be held on Friday. A case would be registered against the landowner, invoking Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act.” Said the official.

According to officials, the elephant was new to the area but was marked as a crop raider.

This is the second wild elephant death reported in the Kanthallur forest range within one week.

On September 29, a female elephant was found dead on a farmland at Puzhuvettu. Mr. Shuhaib said the post-mortem examination revealed that the 15-year-old animal had an heart infection. “It was six months pregnant too,” he said.

