Wild elephant found dead at farmland in Kanthallur

Published - September 28, 2024 09:03 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild elephant found dead in a farmland at Kanthallur in Idukki on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A female wild elephant, aged around 10 years, was found dead in a farmland at Puzhuvettu under the Kanthallur forest range in Idukki on Saturday. Marayur divisional forest officer (DFO) P.J. Shuhaib said the elephant died of a suspected Herpes virus infection. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

“The reason for death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination,” he said.

Forest department officials suspect that the elephant found dead was the same one that had attacked people and created panic in Kanthallur village for the past several days.

