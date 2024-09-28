Wild elephant found dead at farmland in Kanthallur

A female wild elephant, aged around 10 years, was found dead in a farmland at Puzhuvettu under the Kanthallur forest range in Idukki on Saturday. Marayur divisional forest officer (DFO) P.J. Shuhaib said the elephant died of a suspected Herpes virus infection. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

“The reason for death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination,” he said.

Forest department officials suspect that the elephant found dead was the same one that had attacked people and created panic in Kanthallur village for the past several days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.