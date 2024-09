A wild elephant ventured into Kanthallur, a tourism destination near Marayur in Idukki, triggering panic across the village. Local people spotted the animal near the panchayat office around 8 a.m. The elephant roamed in the village for nearly an hour. Later, local people chased the animal to a nearby farm at Aadivayal. They said a herd of eight elephants was causing large-scale crop damage in the farmlands of the village for the past several days.

