Wild elephant electrocuted

A wild elephant was found electrocuted at a private estate at Nochupully, near Mundur, on Wednesday. Forest officials said that the elephant was about 15 years old, and was suspected to be a victim of an electric trap set to catch wild boars.

The elephant body was found in a paddy field next to a 350-metre-long electric wire apparently set up to catch wild boars. However, it was not clear who set up the electric trap.

The land owner was staying elsewhere, and local people said that the trap was set by some poachers. The Forest department has begun an investigation.