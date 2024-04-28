ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant electrocuted on private agricultural land in Kerala

April 28, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI

A wild elephant met a tragic end due to electrocution on a private agricultural land here on April 28 (Sunday), Forest officials said.

The incident occurred in the Ammaani area under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

According to a senior forest official, it is suspected that the male elephant suffered electrocution when the electric line fell on it while uprooting a huge coconut tree.

The age of the elephant could only be ascertained after the postmortem, the officer said.

The carcass of the jumbo was lifted using cranes and transported to a deep forest area for postmortem and burial, according to the officer.

The incident came to light when the property owner went out to investigate the reason for the power cut.

