GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wild elephant electrocuted on private agricultural land in Kerala

April 28, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI

A wild elephant met a tragic end due to electrocution on a private agricultural land here on April 28 (Sunday), Forest officials said.

The incident occurred in the Ammaani area under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

According to a senior forest official, it is suspected that the male elephant suffered electrocution when the electric line fell on it while uprooting a huge coconut tree.

The age of the elephant could only be ascertained after the postmortem, the officer said.

The carcass of the jumbo was lifted using cranes and transported to a deep forest area for postmortem and burial, according to the officer.

The incident came to light when the property owner went out to investigate the reason for the power cut.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.