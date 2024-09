A wild elephant was electrocuted on a private agricultural land here on Monday, Forest officials said.

The incident occurred in the Vikkalam area near Pakkom within the Pulpally forest station limits under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

According to a Forest official, it is suspected that the elephant, aged around 20, was electrocuted when an electric line fell on it while uprooting a coconut tree.

