ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant electrocuted in rubber plantation in Idukki

Published - July 29, 2024 08:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

Forest officials say case will be filed against landowner. The area forms part of an elephant path

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A wild tusker was found electrocuted in a human settlement at Clubpady, near Kanjiraveli, in the Neriamangalam range of the Munnar forest division on Monday morning. According to Forest department officials, the tusker was around 45-50 years old. Department sources said the animal was electrocuted from a single iron wire line connecting two trees inside a rubber plantation bordering the forest. The iron wire was connected to a live Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power line.

A senior official said the elephant’s post-mortem examination would be held on Tuesday. The official said a case would be registered against the land owner, invoking Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act. “The forest area, including the plantation, is an elephant path connecting Nagarampara forest range, Kanjiraveli, and Malayattoor Idiyara reserve,” said the official.

Menace for local people

However, according to local people, wild elephants are a serious threat to people and farmlands in the area. On March 4, Indira Ramakrishnan, 70, a resident of Kanjiraveli, near Adimaly, was trampled to death by a wild elephant. After the incident, the area witnessed a series of protests demanding a permanent solution to repeated wild elephant attacks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US