Wild elephant electrocuted in rubber plantation in Idukki

A wild tusker was found electrocuted in a human settlement at Clubpady, near Kanjiraveli, in the Neriamangalam range of the Munnar forest division on Monday morning. According to Forest department officials, the tusker was around 45-50 years old. Department sources said the animal was electrocuted from a single iron wire line connecting two trees inside a rubber plantation bordering the forest. The iron wire was connected to a live Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) power line.

A senior official said the elephant’s post-mortem examination would be held on Tuesday. The official said a case would be registered against the land owner, invoking Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act. “The forest area, including the plantation, is an elephant path connecting Nagarampara forest range, Kanjiraveli, and Malayattoor Idiyara reserve,” said the official.

Menace for local people

However, according to local people, wild elephants are a serious threat to people and farmlands in the area. On March 4, Indira Ramakrishnan, 70, a resident of Kanjiraveli, near Adimaly, was trampled to death by a wild elephant. After the incident, the area witnessed a series of protests demanding a permanent solution to repeated wild elephant attacks.